Virtual show lauds contributions of domestic workers amid pandemic

About 9,000 people, including migrant domestic workers and their employers, tuned in to a virtual show yesterday featuring live and pre-recorded performances by domestic employees who sang, danced and played various musical instruments.

In the three-hour annual show streamed on the Centre for Domestic Employees' (CDE) Facebook page, viewers were also treated to performances by regional artistes such as Indonesia's Delon Thamrin and Myanmar's Khin Su Shin.

The event was jointly organised by the CDE and the National Trades Union Congress to recognise the contributions of domestic employees amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang, who attended the event virtually, affirmed the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) commitment to support domestic workers through more house visits, volunteers and a 24/7 hotline.

Since April 5, officers appointed by MOM have been conducting house calls, and meeting domestic workers and employers at their homes to check on their living and working conditions.

Ms Gan said the ministry is helping the CDE conduct more in-person interviews to cover all first-time domestic workers by year end, to ensure they are settling in well.

She noted that the CDE has more than 1,000 volunteers and maintains a 24/7 hotline to assist domestic workers in their native language.

She cited the former Raffles Girls' School site in Anderson Road and the former Geylang Serai Community Club at 99 Haig Road as places where domestic workers can participate in activities such as fitness classes and first aid workshops.

The Anderson Road site is temporarily closed due to tightened Covid-19 measures, but the Haig Road venue reopened yesterday.