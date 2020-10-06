Virtual race raises $1.5m for cancer patients

Over nine days, Mr Narayana Tummalapalli ran 52km in a route that formed the words, "We can do it 4 u", as part of the Singtel-Singapore Cancer Society Race Against Cancer 2020.

The message that he wanted to send out was one of inclusiveness. "I wanted to make a message to society, that it was for everyone," he said, stressing that cancer patients are part of society too.

The 36-year-old IT specialist was one of 4,066 participants and 192 teams to raise funds for cancer patients and their families by submitting the routes that they covered between Sept 19 and Sept 27.

This year's race was held in a virtual format owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants ran in their own time and wherever they wanted, and clocked their distance and duration using a GPS-enabled app.

Each participant was tagged to a fund-raising amount, depending on the distance they registered for.

Over $1.5 million was raised, with more than 86,000km covered.

With the new format, many got creative by donning costumes or running unconventional routes, like Mr Tummalapalli did.

Mr Michael Astronomo, 39, ran about 5km of his 33km route togged out in personal protective equipment (PPE). It was not to guard against the coronavirus, but the rain at Mount Faber.

"It was raining and cold," said Mr Astronomo. "It's impossible to run the whole distance wearing PPE."

The IT network and infrastructure professional provides support such as WiFi services at the Singapore Expo for individuals and front-liners in the converted isolation facility.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE It was raining and cold... It's impossible to run the whole distance wearing PPE. MR MICHAEL ASTRONOMO, on running about 5km of his 33km route in personal protective equipment (PPE).

"Even with the current Covid-19 situation, I wanted to show how the fight for cancer still goes on," he said.

According to the race website, 39 Singaporeans are diagnosed with cancer every day, while 15 die of the disease each day.

One in four people here may develop cancer in his lifetime, it said.

Annually, the Singapore Cancer Society needs $20 million to run its programmes and services, and create new initiatives to continue improving the lives of the cancer community. Over 100,000 individuals benefit from the society's outreach and support.