Virtual marketplace for SMEs and home-based businesses

Local home-based businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can soon promote their products and services to a larger audience via a virtual marketplace.

The inaugural Bazaar Singapura, co-organised by three ethnic chambers, aims to bring together local businesses across ethnic groups in the retail, food and beverage and service sectors, said the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday.

The virtual shopping campaign, themed For Locals, By Locals, will run from Sept 9 to Oct 10, in conjunction with the Great Singapore Sale.

The campaign is organised in collaboration with the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI), the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), and supported by Enterprise Singapore.

Businesses can list their products and services on the virtual marketplace and e-commerce platforms.

E-commerce platform Lazada Singapore and video-sharing app TikTok Singapore are the official campaign partners and will have dedicated Bazaar Singapura landing pages to spotlight local merchants.

To prepare for the campaign, businesses were invited to participate in a TikTok bootcamp to familiarise themselves with TikTok Shop, the app's e-commerce function.

Participating businesses can also tap the SRA's e-coupon platform GoSpree to offer discounts throughout the campaign.

Bazaar Singapura is the first official collaboration between the three ethnic chambers in four years, with the last time being a one-night networking event in 2018.

SCCCI president Kho Choon Keng said the collaboration between the chambers will allow consumers to access a wider diversity of products and services.

"Generating more business opportunities aside, Bazaar Singapura in this format will also help to create more awareness and appreciation of products from the different ethnic groups," he said.

Ms Siti Norafidah Mohamad Mislan, 34, who has been running Queens Bake, a home-based business selling Nutella tarts and cakes, for 10 years, usually sells her bakes via Instagram, Shopee and Facebook.

She hopes to attract customers in their early 20s via TikTok, and has attended the TikTok bootcamp to learn how to do so.

"As a business owner, I have to keep up with the trends. I believe every business person who sells on social media is a content creator so I have to learn how to produce new and interesting content for my customers," she said.