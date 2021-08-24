Viral fragments in wastewater: 38 NTU students tested

All 38 residents in a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student housing block underwent a supervised antigen rapid test yesterday.

This was after viral fragments of the coronavirus were picked up in wastewater at Block 61 at Hall of Residence 13, as part of the university's wastewater surveillance programme.

A testing station was set up from 3pm to 7pm at a multi-purpose hall next to the affected block where residents could walk in for their test with no prior appointment, said NTU deputy president and provost Ling San, and senior vice-president of administration Tan Aik Na in an e-mail to students, which was seen by The Straits Times.

All residents were told to self-isolate immediately in their respective hall rooms or at their residence, and to minimise physical contact with others.

Students were told not to visit or enter the premises of Block 61, to monitor their health, and to avoid going to campus if they are ill.

Professor Ling and Ms Tan added that affected students will be contacted by their respective faculties to provide support.

ST understands that all activities organised by the hall have been suspended, such as sports and dance training. Residents were also advised by hall authorities to order meals for takeaway and to eat in their own rooms.

This comes after two NTU students tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week. This was announced to students by the NTU president's office last Tuesday and Saturday in separate e-mails.

The first student was linked to a case outside of school and has not been on campus since the infection, the president's office said last Tuesday.

It added that NTU was advised by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that contact tracing was not needed. The school did not provide other details of the case.

NTU announced a second infection last Saturday, that of a fully vaccinated student, and said all close contacts of the student have been placed on leave of absence by the school or issued a quarantine order by MOH.

Prof Ling and Ms Tan urged all unvaccinated students to get jabbed to protect themselves and those in the community.

Wastewater surveillance has been implemented at more than 200 locations here since February, including workers' dormitories, student hostels, and welfare and nursing homes.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post last month that this has helped the authorities identify possible transmission clusters early, and quickly test and ring-fence cases to minimise spread to the community.

Biological sciences student Lim Shing Yee, 22, who was near Hall 13 to visit a friend, told ST she was concerned, but felt assured as she and her friends are vaccinated.

She said she would not be surprised if there were more infections that were not known as those infected could be asymptomatic, but added that people are not as disturbed by the rise in local transmissions as before, as most people are vaccinated.

However, Hall 14 resident Chung Chae Young, 19, was concerned that there could be more cases in the future.

Curtains were drawn at the multi-purpose hall used for testing, with seats spaced apart inside, when ST visited yesterday afternoon.

Security guards were also stationed outside the premises and a disinfecting crew was seen at a carpark outside Hall 13.