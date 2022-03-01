Violations of sovereignty, territorial integrity can't be accepted: Vivian

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm or to subjugate the Ukrainians, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament yesterday.

It will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia, he added in a ministerial statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Specific measures are being worked out, and these sanctions will be announced shortly, the minister added.

"We continue to value our good relations with Russia and the Russian people. However, we cannot accept such violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state," Dr Balakrishnan said.

"We will continue to work with our Asean and international partners to take a strong stance against the invasion of Ukraine and to end further violence and bloodshed, and to de-escalate tensions."

Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last Thursday has been widely condemned.

Dr Balakrishnan noted that Singapore was one of 82 co-sponsors of a recent United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The resolution was not passed as Russia - a permanent member of the council - vetoed it.

The resolution was supported by 11 of the 15 council members, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining.

Singapore has always complied fully with sanctions and decisions of the council, he said, but it has rarely acted to impose sanctions on other countries in the absence of binding Security Council decisions or directions.

"However, given the unprecedented gravity of the Russian attack on Ukraine, and the unsurprising veto by Russia of a draft Security Council resolution, Singapore intends to act in concert with many other like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions against Russia.

"We must expect that our measures will come at some cost... However, unless we as a country stand up for principles that are the very foundation for the independence and sovereignty of smaller nations, our own right to exist and prosper as a nation may similarly be called into question one day," he said.

After the minister's speech, Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked how Singapore can maintain its interests with all parties involved, from the United States to Ukraine, Russia and other countries in Europe, given recent events.