Villas, water slide for new HomeTeamNS clubhouse

Home Team national servicemen and their families can enjoy villas and Singapore's longest indoor water slide at the new Bedok Clubhouse.

The waterfront-themed clubhouse in Bedok Reservoir Park will open in the fourth quarter of 2021, with facilities like an indoor water adventure area, an infinity pool and a members-only lounge.

At the ground-breaking ceremony yesterday, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said the clubhouse, one of three in the works, is meant to be first-class in location, design, physical structure and activities. "A clear direction was set that the clubhouses will have to express, in concrete terms, what we say to our national servicemen about how we value them," said Mr Shanmugam.

The clubhouse in Khatib is expected to be launched in the first quarter of next year, with a third located in Tengah.

The Bedok location will also include 10 villas, each equipped with a sheltered barbecue area and a roof terrace. The villas are about 1,400 sq ft to 1,600 sq ft, about the size of an executive Housing Board flat, and will be available for short stays for all national servicemen of Home Team agencies.

The Bedok club will also have a three-storey indoor water adventure facility with Singapore's longest indoor water slide at 114m long. There will also be an indoor wet obstacle-rope course, and a slide tunnel decorated with LED lights in the shape of a rainbow.

Servicemen can book one of several man caves - sheltered terraces with a barbecue pit and dining area - for social gatherings.

The Bedok club, designed with input from national servicemen, is estimated to cost $79 million.

Deputy Superintendent (NS) Jim Tan said the development committee comprised representatives from both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) - unlike in the past, where each agency took charge of a clubhouse. "This is the first time that we are building a clubhouse together as one Home Team," said DSP (NS) Tan, co-chair of the HomeTeamNS' East Clubhouse Development Committee.

SCDF's Assistant Commissioner Kadir Maideen Mohamed, who co-chairs the committee, added: "We all sat down together as part of the development committee, with everyone giving bits and pieces of advice."

Designed to serve more than 40,000 Home Team national servicemen and their families, the club will be built with sustainability in mind, with solar panels and rainwater harvesting facilities. The villas will be built around existing trees in the park.