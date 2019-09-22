View pictures that impacted S'pore and the world in The Straits Times Through The Lens photo festival

All dressed in fuchsia pink, Yanela Sanchez bawled her eyes out as she and her mother Sandra Sanchez were arrested by United States border officials in Texas.

John Moore shot this picture in Texas on June 12 last year, at the height of an outcry over migrant children being separated from their families by the government.

Although it was later clarified that the Sanchezes were not separated, the outcry led to US President Donald Trump reversing the decision a few days later on June 20.

For his image, Moore, a senior staff photographer and special correspondent with Getty Images, won the World Press Photo of the Year award.

Closer to home, Straits Times photojournalist Lim Yaohui was on the scene in Hong Kong, capturing firsthand protesters smashing the door of a government building. Protests over a now-withdrawn extradition bill have been growing increasingly violent over the past few months.

Both Moore’s and Lim’s images, among many others, will be on exhibition at The Straits Times Through The Lens photo festival from Oct 5 to 27 at the National Museum of Singapore, the venue partner.

The festival comprises two parts:

The World Press Photo exhibition, which highlights the best of photojournalism worldwide. The WPP competition is likened to the Oscars of news photography.

The Straits Times Photo Exhibition 2019, with more than 100 visuals – photographs and videos – on show.

The exhibitions, organised by The Straits Times, are free. Guided tours will be held every Saturday in October at 11am and 1pm, on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can also attend public talks on each Saturday of October. Topics include shooting photographs of climate change or the protests in Hong Kong, as well as the nuts and bolts of drone photography.

Get more details on the talks and register for them at http://str.sg/J4c9.

