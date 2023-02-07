Vietnamese PM to visit S’pore as both countries eye green and digital economy deals

SINGAPORE – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will make a three-day official visit to Singapore from Wednesday, as both sides eye further cooperation in the green and digital economies.

The visit takes place as both countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday.

It also marks the 10th anniversary of a strategic partnership agreement signed in 2013, which had upgraded ties and opened new areas of cooperation.

This is Mr Chinh’s first official visit to Singapore since he took office in 2021. He will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Thursday and call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will host him to an official lunch.

Both prime ministers will witness the signing of bilateral agreements that will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam, particularly in the digital and green economies, said MFA.

Mr Chinh will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister will be accompanied by his wife, Madam Le Thi Bich Tran; Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son; Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son; Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dung; Trade and Industry Minister Nguyen Hong Dien; senior officials and a business delegation.

Mr Chinh and his wife will have a new orchid hybrid named in their honour, said MFA. The Vietnamese Prime Minister will also visit the Smart Nation CityScape exhibition at the Singapore City Gallery in Maxwell Road.

His visit comes on the back of high-level meetings between both sides in 2022, such as Madam Halimah’s visit to Vietnam last October and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s visit last September.

Singapore and Vietnam have strong economic ties, with bilateral trade growing steadily over the past decade to reach $31.3 billion in 2022. As at May 2022, Singapore was the second-largest cumulative investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling $94.5 billion.

A major component of economic engagement are the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks. There are now 12 such parks, which have attracted US$17 billion (S$22.6 billion) of investments and created 300,000 jobs.

Technical cooperation through the Singapore Cooperation Programme is another key area of engagement. So far, more than 20,900 Vietnamese officials have attended courses under the programme on various development topics.