Vietnam DPM calls on President, Acting PM

Vietnam's Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who is on a three-day official visit, called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday.

President Halimah said they reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral ties and had a good exchange on regional developments.

"We share many common interests, including maintaining an open multilateral trading system and upholding Asean unity and centrality," she said on Facebook.

"I look forward to building even closer ties with Vietnam, between our businesses and our peoples."

Mr Binh, who is a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam, also met Acting Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Mr Heng said they reaffirmed the Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Vietnam, which is underpinned by frequent high-level exchanges and strong economic links.

"I'm confident that we will continue to expand the areas of our cooperation, including infrastructure development, and trade and investment," he said.

"We also had a good discussion on regional issues, and agreed on the importance of maintaining Asean unity and the international rule of law."

Mr Binh also met Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Mr Teo said they had a good discussion on strengthening cooperation and dealing with shared security threats such as terrorism, cybercrime and drugs.

Mr Binh also attended the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday. Hanoi will host its first F1 race next April, and Mr Heng and Mr Teo wished it all the best.