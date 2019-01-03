Video shows lorry driver, motorcyclist in road rage incident

A video of a road rage incident involving a lorry and a motorcycle was circulated online yesterday, less than two weeks after a lorry driver and a cyclist were arrested following an altercation in Pasir Ris.

The latest incident took place along East Coast Road on Monday afternoon.

Footage of the incident, taken from the dashboard camera of a car that was passing by, was uploaded on Facebook site Roads.sg.

The video shows the stationary lorry on the side of the road with the driver's door open. A motorcyclist in a black T-shirt is seen approaching the driver's side and slamming the door shut.

A second motorcyclist, wearing a T-shirt with what appears to be a logo of food delivery company Deliveroo, approaches the lorry, apparently trying to calm the situation.

Both motorcycles can be seen in front of the lorry, one with a Foodpanda delivery bag attached to it.

The video then switches to footage from the car's rear camera, just in time to show the motorcyclist in black kicking the lorry's side mirror, breaking it.

However, both riders are forced to run immediately afterwards as the lorry suddenly accelerates towards them.

Though both of them escape, a screech can be heard as the lorry swerves in the direction of the first motorcyclist, who narrowly avoids being hit.

It then knocks over one of the motorcycles before coming to a halt.

There were no immediate responses from the police and the food delivery companies.

Timothy Goh