TikTok launches hub for mental health resources and wellness content for users

SINGAPORE - Users of video-sharing platform TikTok can now access mental health resources and wellness content on the app's mental wellness hub.

Launched on Friday (Oct 15), the hub makes available step-by-step short-form videos created by community organisations such as Care Singapore, Limitless and Touch Community Services.

Through these videos, users can learn grounding techniques such as breathing exercises and body awareness techniques to cope with mental health concerns.

It also includes a "Stories" tab where users can glean support from peers who share their personal experiences with mental health concerns and recovery journeys.

Through the hub, users can reach the Samaritans of Singapore crisis and suicide prevention hotline, as well as access free online counselling and peer support programmes.

The launch of the online hub coincided with a live virtual panel discussion held on the platform on Friday evening, featuring Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan and his daughter Kyra Tan.

Mr Tan and Kyra, 10, joined celebrities and content creators as well as their children, to share insights on how parents and children can sensitively approach mental health issues.

Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, said that he took part in activities with his children as a way to look after their mental well-being.

He said: "Doing activities together is a way for us to communicate... you get to understand how they are coping, in school or outside of it, and that's a way of connecting with each other."

The panel discussion is part of TikTok's campaign to mark world mental health month: October.

Ms Teresa Tan, head of public policy for TikTok Singapore and South-east Asia, said the wellness hub is a culmination of TikTok's efforts to create a safe online space where users can find communities of support and break down the stigma surrounding mental health concerns.

"We welcome anyone to this safe space to share their stories, fight the stigma, educate the community, and advocate for others," she added.

Mr Anthony Chng, director of the enterprise division at Care Singapore, said the hub would be a useful channel to bring mental health resources closer to youth.

He said: "Many of our youth, and even their families, are on TikTok; so I believe the in-app hub will make it much easier for users of all ages to access quality information, seek support from peers and professionals, and encourage more self-directed help-seeking behaviour."