Video of large group of South Asian passengers at Changi Airport 'misleading', was taken before travel ban

SINGAPORE - A video allegedly showing a large group of South Asian passengers arriving at Changi Airport on Wednesday (May 5) - after Singapore tightened travel restrictions for visitors from India - is "misleading", said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, CAAS clarified that "no flights from South Asia had arrived at Terminal 1 in the early afternoon of Wednesday".

Posted on Facebook page "Singapore Incidents", the footage shows more than 60 passengers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 1 at around 2.53pm.

They are seen walking past renovation hoarding, which had been removed on April 5, said CAAS.

This shows that the video was taken before 11.59pm on April 23, when long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India were banned from entering or transiting through Singapore.

Since May 1, the same border controls have been extended to travellers with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"We urge the public to rely on information from official websites and not to circulate videos and other information that may contain falsehoods," said CAAS.

More information will be released shortly, it added.