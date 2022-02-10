Video captures moment motorcycle bursts into flames at Bishan open carpark

SINGAPORE - A motorcycle was gutted by flames that shot more than 2m high in an open carpark next to Block 172 Bishan Street 13 on Wednesday night (Feb 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at 10.50pm and extinguished the flames using a hosereel.

A car parked next to the burning motorcycle was also affected by the fire. There were no reported injuries.

A TikTok video posted on Wednesday captured the incident, it showed a vehicle on fire that later erupted into a ball of flames accompanied by a loud boom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.