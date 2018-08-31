Victim of Punggol wild boar attack recounts her ordeal, worries for kids in area

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - The wild boar attack on an administrator from Punggol Secondary School on Tuesday left her with a vicious bite and lacerations on her back, arms and legs.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao identified the woman as 32-year-old Ms Alice Ng. She was attacked at Edgefield Plains in Punggol.

Recounting her ordeal from her hospital bed at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Wednesday, Ms Ng said she did not provoke the animal and found out there were wild boars in the area only after the attack.

Ms Ng, who is expected to be discharged next week, told Wanbao: "I was listening to music on my earphones and I did not feel anything amiss before the incident. A strong force then knocked me down from behind."

She said: "Only when I was knocked to the ground did I realise that it was a big wild boar."

The frenzied boar charged and bit her repeatedly, Ms Ng recounted, tearing her blouse and gashing her on the back.

Dazed, bleeding and in pain, Ms Ng said she had no strength to escape as the boar continued to linger around her.

A passing cyclist then tried to use his bicycle to scare the boar away.

Shin Min Daily News reported that another passerby, Ms Sun, 36, saw the attack and called an ambulance, which arrived in about 10 minutes.

Ms Sun told Shin Min that the cyclist could not chase the boar away until two Punggol Secondary students rushed to the scene after hearing Ms Ng's screams.

They used the lid of a nearby rubbish bin to help the cyclist protect Ms Ng until the animal scampered off.

The attack occurred just outside her school and Ms Ng told Wanbao: "Now I'm worried that there will be danger for the students (at Punggol Secondary School). There is also a pre-school opposite and if the young children were attacked, the consequences would be unimaginable."

After the news broke, a Pasir Ris resident, Mr Xie, 57, told Shin Min that he saw at least 20 wild boars at a grass patch near Pasir Ris Farmway 1, where he was jogging, at about 8pm on Wednesday.

"I was on the opposite side of the storm drain about 20m away," said Mr Xie, who is self-employed.

When reporters from Shin Min visited the scene, they found a grass patch littered with chewed up pieces of bread.