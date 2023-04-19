Victim of China official impersonation scam forced to make videos for ransom demands

SINGAPORE - Police thwarted a ruse by scammers to extort ransom from the parents of a 19-year-old Chinese student here, who had fallen for a ruse by scammers impersonating Singapore and China officials and threatened her with deportation.

The victim received a call in early April from someone claiming to be an officer from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and accused her of spreading misinformation on Covid-19 in Guangzhou, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday.

The victim was then diverted to another scammer pretending to be a police officer from China. As part of purported investigations, the victim was made to report to the “Chinese officers” in real time through continuous video calls 24/7 over a messaging application on her mobile phone.

The scammer also told the victim that she might be deported to China to face prosecution if she did not furnish “bail” of 1 million yuan (S$200,000).

As she did not have the amount, she was then told to record and provide nude videos of herself to prove her innocence for a so-called separate criminal case.

She complied out of fear.

On April 17, the scammer instructed the victim to isolate herself and stop all communication with others, so that they could carry out their “investigations”.

Upon instructions from the scammers, the victim took a video recording of herself with her hands tied up to pretend that she had been captured. She was also told that the video would be used to lure out and arrest other syndicate members.

However, the scammers sent the video to send to the victim’s parents in China, along with a ransom demand.

The parents later contacted the victim’s teacher in Singapore, who reported the incident to the police. The police tracked the victim down within six hours at Woodlands Checkpoint. SPF declined to provide more details about why she was there.

In a similar case in September 2022, a 16-year-old Chinese national was tricked into staging a hostage situation to frighten his mother after he was accused of smuggling contraband cigarettes to Singapore and other offences. He was told to smear ketchup all over himself to make the video look realistic.

The teenager had received a call from a “Ministry of Health officer” here accusing him of spreading Covid-19 rumours in China and the smuggling offence.

Separately in the same month, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in a kidnapping scam. The victim, also 21, had also been coerced into recording a video of herself with her hands and legs tied, which scammers use to solicit more than $350,000 in “ransom” from her parents in China.