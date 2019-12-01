Veteran trade unionist G. Muthukumarasamy dies, aged 68

SINGAPORE - Veteran trade unionist G. Muthukumarasamy, who was the secretary-general of the Amalgamated Union of Public Daily Rated Workers, died on Friday (Nov 29).

He was 68.

Affectionately known as Brother Kumar to many, Mr Muthukumarasamy joined the union in 1992, the same year it was formed. At the time, he was working for the then Public Works Department as a daily rated wireman.

Over the years, he upgraded his skills and became a senior electrician. He also rose quickly through the ranks of the union, becoming its secretary general in 2002.

He was known for defending the rights and interests of daily rated and low income workers who performed jobs like cleaning and maintenance work. Many of the union's members work for government agencies and statutory boards, earning less than $2,000 a month.

In a condolence letter to his wife, National Trades Union Congress president Mary Liew and secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said Mr Muthukumarasamy contributions to the labour movement over the past 27 years were "numerous and enormous".

The letter noted that Mr Muthukumarasamy believed that training is the key to improving lives.

It added that he successfully persuaded daily rated workers from statutory boards to upgrade their skills when the Government launched the National Skills Recognition System in 2000.

"Despite the fact that these workers were not highly educated and found attending classes a challenge, he was not fazed," the letter said.



In a photo taken on March 22, 2016, Mr G Muthukumarasamy (left) speaks to Mr Chan Chun Sing (right) and NTUC president Mary Liew at Mr Lee Kuan Yew's remembrance ceremony. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Muthukumarasamy also worked with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to embrace changes after their jobs were redesigned in 2008.

After undergoing a Workforce Skills Qualification course in Environmental Services, the workers improved their skills and enjoyed increased wages of more than 20 per cent, the letter noted.

Mr Muthukumarasamy was also a believer in tripartism, encouraging unions to work with employers and the Government for the betterment of workers.

The idea for tripartism came from founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, Mr Muthukumarasamy recalled in a eulogy for the late Mr Lee in 2015.

"He said everyone must play their part. If the three of you work together, the management would be good. If you three fight amongst yourselves, it won't be right. Sit down, think carefully and work together," Mr Muthukumarasamy had said in Tamil.

In 2017, he was also part of the election team for President Halimah Yacob, who called him a "very good friend" and praised his passion for and commitment to the welfare of low income workers.

Madam Halimah, who attended Mr Muthukumarasamy's wake on Saturday, said in a Facebook post later that she had known him for many years when she was serving in the labour movement.

She said: "He was a passionate and dedicated leader, working tirelessly for the lower income workers. Through his work, he had raised the profile of the union and introduced benefits such as bursaries for his members' children to help uplift their lives."

Mr Muthukumarasamy had been unwell for some time but "plodded on with his union work", Madam Halimah noted.

"The labour movement has lost a strong and dedicated leader but his contributions will be remembered. Rest in peace brother Kumar. You've done well for the workers. It's time for you to rest."

The wake is held at Block 228 Jurong East Street 21. He will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Mr Muthukumarasamy is survived by his wife - Madam Rajah Mani S. Manickam - their two sons and two daughters, and four grandchildren.