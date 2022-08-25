Veteran ST reporter is one of two recipients of journalism fellowship

SINGAPORE - A veteran Straits Times reporter is one of two recipients of a journalism fellowship under an agreement between the SPH Media Academy and the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University.

Ms Tham Yuen-C, 44, a senior political correspondent at ST's Singapore desk, and Mr Ng Soon Kiat, 34, associate digital content editor at Chinese-language broadsheet Lianhe Zaobao, will head to Britain to attend the three-month fellowship.

Ms Tham will begin her fellowship in January next year while Mr Ng will start his in October this year. There are about 30 journalist fellows from around the world each year under the Journalist Fellowship Programme, which is aimed at developing their understanding of the media industry and improving their knowledge.

The ST veteran, who joined the paper 20 years ago, covers politics, legal disputes related to public law and politics, as well as the issues of the day in the Singapore community.

She previously served as an assistant editor on the political desk and had been on various beats including technology, and crime and courts.

She said: "When I first joined the newsroom, online journalism was still in its infancy, and it was little more than uploading print stories onto a website. Today, the digital economy means that news is increasingly produced in instant and interactive formats.

"The fellowship will give me the opportunity to meet other journalists also dealing with these changes, and learn how to adapt my practice to better address the needs and preferences of our audiences."

Mr Paul Jacob, dean of the SPH Media Academy, said: "The fellowship is one of the world's leading programmes for practising senior journalists to take some time away from the daily pressures of deadlines to explore journalism in depth.

"It provides them with the opportunity to work on a project that is meaningful to them, and relevant to the newsrooms they represent and the wider media industry in which they work."

Mr Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, said: "We look forward to welcoming SPH Media's journalists and editors as participants in our ongoing journalist and leadership development programmes, built around the Reuters Institute's commitment to exploring the future of journalism worldwide and helping journalists in different countries think about how their work is changing."