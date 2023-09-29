Veteran public servant Loh Khum Yean to be appointed as new NParks chairman

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) will have a new chairman when veteran public servant Loh Khum Yean takes over the role on Sunday.

Mr Loh, currently the permanent secretary for the Public Service Division, will retire from the administrative service on Saturday after spending 33 years in the public service, NParks and the Ministry of National Development said in a joint statement on Friday.

Having held appointments in the communications, trade and industry, finance, manpower and law ministries, he will succeed Mr Benny Lim, who will step down from the NParks board on Saturday.

Mr Lim has served as NParks chairman since 2018 and presided “over a key period in NParks strategic and organisational development”, the statement said.

In 2019, he helped to oversee the transition of some of the former Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority’s functions and staff to NParks, as well as the formation of the Animal and Veterinary Service, it added.

The statement said he supported the development of a science and community-based approach towards animal management and NParks’ efforts to strengthen biosurveillance and resilience of Singapore’s animal health system.

He also supported NParks’ investment in research and technology, as well as efforts to apply nature-based solutions for climate, ecological and social resilience, as part of efforts to transform Singapore into a “City in Nature”.

“Mr Lim advocated the view that a City in Nature is about a way of life, and public engagement and education would be key to making this vision a practicable and meaningful reality for Singaporeans,” the statement said.