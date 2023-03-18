Veteran orchid cultivator among four to be recognised for preserving culture, passing down skills

SINGAPORE - An orchid cultivator who has been involved in the Singapore Botanic Gardens’ orchid programme since the 1960s is among four individuals or groups who will be recognised by the National Heritage Board (NHB) next Tuesday for promoting and passing on their skills and traditions.

They will receive the Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award, which lauds practitioners who have made outstanding contributions in their field, and passed on their knowledge “by nurturing youth practitioners; reaching out to contemporary audiences and the wider public; and bringing practitioners and communities together”, said the NHB.

This is the third edition of the award, which was launched in October 2019. Each winner will receive a trophy, certificate and a $5,000 cash prize. They can also apply for a grant of up to $20,000 to further fund their work.

Nominees each must have had at least 10 years of experience in their practice and be a respected member of their community, among other criteria.

Here are the four award winners.

Cultivator who registered more than 200 orchid hybrids