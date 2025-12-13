Veteran Singapore singer Ling Xiao dies, aged 75

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The singer, whose real name is Tan Choon Huat, suffered a stroke in 2022.

SINGAPORE – Local singer Ling Xiao, known from Singapore’s 1970s music scene, died at the age of 75 on Dec 13 , said Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao .

The singer, whose real name is Tan Choon Huat , became partially paralysed in 2022 after suffering a stroke, and eventually faded from the entertainment industry and public eye.

Prior to this, he had been dealing with a range of diseases, including hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes, Zaobao reported.

According to his obituary, his funeral will take place on Dec 17.

Ling Xiao was only 17 when he debuted in 1967, singing Ku Qing Hua (Melancholic Flower) – a local favourite that went on to become one of his biggest hits.

He later rose to become a long-term mentor on Mediacorp’s Golden Age Talentime programme for several years.

The veteran marked his 50-year milestone in the entertainment industry with a concert at Resorts World Theatre in 2017, performing 38 tracks drawn from more than 100 Mandarin albums.

A year later, at the same venue, he joined the star-studded cast of Mandarin musical TARU, which also featured Singaporean singer and actor Huang Jinglun and Malaysian Mandopop star Freya Lim.