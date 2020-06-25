Veteran independent turns up to get nomination papers

Mr Ooi Boon Ewe, 79 - a perennial election candidate who has attempted to run in multiple elections as an independent - picked up nomination papers at the Elections Department yesterday.

He told reporters that he intends to contest Bukit Panjang SMC at the election.

The incumbent MP in Bukit Panjang is the People's Action Party's Dr Teo Ho Pin, who is also the coordinating chairman for the ruling party's 15 town councils.

In 2001, Mr Ooi ran in Joo Chiat SMC, which is now part of Marine Parade GRC, where he garnered 16.5 per cent of the votes and got his $13,000 deposit back.

He collected nomination papers for the 2011 and 2015 elections as well, but did not run in either.

In the 2011 General Election, Mr Ooi was seen calling out for assenters at the nomination centre. He said one of his assenters had failed to turn up.

He has also been unsuccessful in his previous attempts to stand in presidential elections, as he was deemed to not have qualified for the eligibility and had an incomplete application.

Election candidates must file their nomination papers with the Returning Officer between 11am and noon on Nomination Day, which is on June 30. Late or incomplete submissions will be rejected.

Choo Yun Ting