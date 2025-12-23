Veteran HR practitioner to take over as Hindu Endowments Board CEO

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mrs Sarojini Padmanathan will begin serving as CEO of HEB on Dec 24.

SINGAPORE - A new chief executive will take the helm at the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) on Dec 24.

Veteran human resources practitioner Sarojini Padmanathan will replace Mr Jeevaganth Arumugam, who served as CEO from September 2024.

In a statement on Dec 22, HEB said that Mrs Padmanathan had spent more than four decades in the healthcare sector, serving in senior roles in the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority.

She played a key role in the restructuring of public hospitals in the 1990s, said HEB, adding that she was involved in organisational resilience and people transformation efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She previously served as finance member of HEB. During her time with the board, she was involved in strengthening financial oversight and governance processes, said the statement.

She also gained close familiarity with the operations of HEB’s four temples, halfway house and programmes, it added.

Said the statement: “Hindu Endowments Board is confident that Mrs Sarojini Padmanathan’s extensive leadership experience, strong governance background and prior service on the board positions her well to lead HEB in fulfilling its mission of managing Hindu endowments and programmes for the benefit of the community.”

HEB operates four Hindu temple endowments under its administration – namely the Sri Mariamman Temple, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Sri Sivan Temple and Sri Vairavimada Kaliamman Temple – and is involved in initiatives focused on the Hindu community.