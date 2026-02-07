Straitstimes.com header logo

Vessel crew member airlifted to hospital by RSAF’s search and rescue helicopter

The rescue crew disembarking with the patient at Singapore General Hospital on Feb 7.

PHOTO: THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE AIR FORCE

Wong Man Shun

SINGAPORE – A crew member on board a vessel was taken to hospital via helicopter on Feb 7.

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said that a Rescue 10 H22M Medium Lift helicopter was activated to evacuate the crew member.

It added that the patient, who required urgent medical attention, was safely taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The patient was reported to be conscious and in stable condition upon arrival.

The RSAF said Rescue 10’s activation was amid the air force’s deployment at the ongoing Singapore Airshow in Changi, which ends on Feb 8.

“We wish the patient a speedy recovery, and salute our RSAF aircrew and the healthcare workers who stand ready 24/7 to save lives,” the air force said.

