Vesak Day to fall on June 2 next year; Singapore to have 7 long weekends in 2023

The revised date means that Vesak Day will now fall on a Friday. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
31 min ago

SINGAPORE - Vesak Day in 2023 will fall on June 2 instead of June 3, said the Ministry of Manpower on Thursday.

The date was revised after the Singapore Buddhist Federation verified it with Chinese almanacs following public feedback.

The federation had earlier advised the ministry based on a standard Chinese-Western almanac.

In a statement on its website, the federation said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and will in future conduct additional checks and verifications to prevent similar occurrences."

The revised date means that Vesak Day will now fall on a Friday, resulting in seven long weekends in 2023 instead of six that were announced in April.

Such long weekends are typically popular for holidaymakers to plan their trips around. 

