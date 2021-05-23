Vesak Day activities in Singapore to be streamed online in the light of Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - With the ongoing pandemic, activities for Vesak Day, which falls on Wednesday (May 26), will again have to be scaled down and moved online.

Prior to the pandemic, the day of celebration for Buddhists would see many flock to temples, engaging in a day of prayers and offerings.

Last year, Singapore was in its circuit breaker period on Vesak Day, which became a muted affair.

In the light of safe distancing measures again this year, the Singapore Buddhist Federation has put together a live stream for devotees so they can view the prayers and activities remotely on Wednesday.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong visited the federation at its premises in Geylang on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, he said he had visited to explain the current situation to the federation and to thank them for their understanding and leadership.

"A regular Vesak Day would usually see thousands of Buddhists visit the temples, engaged in a day of prayers and offerings, performing Three Step One Bow procession, Light Transference ceremony, and the bathing of Prince Siddhartha. This year, however, these activities will again have to be scaled down and also moved online," he said.

"I know many people seek solace in religion, and I hope that we will be able to overcome this recent spate of infections, and resume some degree of community events again.

"Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation, showed me their live stream set-up, which was put together by their millennial generation. Devotees can now view live streams of the prayers and activities, or watch and pray with the recorded prayers services at their convenience."

Those who wish to view the streams may register via the federation's page on Facebook or through its website.