Very heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints from March 28 to April 14: ICA

SINGAPORE – Very heavy traffic is expected at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints between March 28 and April 14, with Good Friday, Qing Ming Festival and Hari Raya Puasa happening within this period, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on March 25.

Good Friday falls on March 29, Qing Ming on April 4 and Hari Raya Puasa on April 10 in Singapore.

Travellers have been advised to factor in additional waiting time, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers at the checkpoints, ICA said. It also advised travellers to ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months.

In addition, travellers are reminded not to bring controlled or prohibited items into Singapore.

The authority added that traveller volume at both land checkpoints has increased since borders reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic and “has far surpassed pre-Covid levels”.

More than 5.1 million travellers had crossed both land checkpoints during the school holidays between March 8 and 18. ICA also noted that the highest recorded number of travellers, close to half a million people, crossed the land checkpoints on March 15.

During peak periods, travellers departing by car waited up to three hours before they cleared immigration checks, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia, ICA said.

Travellers can now clear immigration at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints more quickly using the new QR code system.

The initiative, which started on March 19, allows travellers going out of Singapore through the land checkpoints to leave without presenting their passports.