Very heavy traffic expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during Chinese New Year

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority advised travellers to check the traffic situation at the checkpoints before starting their journey.

SINGAPORE – Travellers headed to Malaysia via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints may expect very heavy traffic during the upcoming Chinese New Year from Feb 13 to 23.

In an advisory on Feb 6, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) s aid travellers can expect longer waiting times to clear immigration and are advised to check the traffic situation at the checkpoints before starting their journey.

The longer waiting times come as a result of intensified checks against the smuggling of contraband, such as vapes, firecrackers and bak kwa, said ICA.

The authority also encouraged travellers to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app to clear immigration without using their passports. However, they must still take their passports with them when travelling overseas.

Those who need to travel during this busy period may also consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion, said ICA.

In the advisory, ICA said that another recent traffic surge during the year-end school holidays from Nov 21, 2025, to Jan 1 resulted in some car drivers waiting for up to three hours for immigration clearance during peak hours.

It added that there were more than 22 million travellers crossing the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during that period. Traveller volume peaked on Dec 19, 2025, with more than 588,000 travellers clearing immigration through the land checkpoints that day.

ICA said that queue cutting can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists. Those caught cutting queues will have to join the queue again.

The authority said that it will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who do not comply with its officers’ instructions or who commit offences at checkpoints.

ICA advised travellers to ensure their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months. Short-term visitors must submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration via the MyICA mobile app within three days before their arrival in Singapore.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport should ensure that their re-entry permit is transferred to the new passport.

Long-term pass holders must notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.

ICA advised all travellers against bringing in prohibited or controlled items.

Those travelling on wheelchairs and family groups of up to four members may enjoy faster clearance using QR codes at the special assistance lanes if they are travelling by bus.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must ensure that their vehicle entry permits (VEPs) are valid, ICA added. Those who do not have a valid Autopass card, the VEP approval e-mail from the Land Transport Authority or valid insurance will be turned back.

These drivers are also advised to settle any outstanding fines.