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Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over National Day long weekend: ICA

Motorists should expect “very heavy traffic” at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Aug 7 to 10 during the National Day long weekend.

SINGAPORE – Motorists should expect “very heavy traffic” at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the National Day long weekend, from Aug 7 to 10.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Aug 3 that travellers should plan their journey in advance and consider travelling during non-peak hours, such as early mornings and late evenings.

They should also check the traffic situation at both checkpoints before departing.

More than 18 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints during the Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day weekend and June school holidays from May 26 to June 28, according to the ICA.

More than 598,000 travellers cleared immigration using the two checkpoints on June 19, surpassing the previous daily high of 589,000 recorded on Dec 19, 2025.

During peak hours, those travelling by car experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance owing to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia, added the ICA.

ICA said it has also stepped up security checks at all checkpoints since Feb 28 , amid heightened global security environment, in particular the recent developments in the Middle East.

ICA urged travellers to use the QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile app for faster immigration clearance.

Motorcycle and pillion riders can also use facial recognition under ICA’s New Clearance Concept, which has improved clearance rates by more than 35 per cent, or an additional 7,600 travellers per hour, during departure peak periods, compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019

ICA added that motorists should also cooperate with officers, observe lane discipline and comply with traffic rules.

“Queue cutting disrupts traffic flow and delays other travellers,” it said. “Those caught queue cutting will be directed to make a U-turn and re-join the queue from the back of the line.”

Fifty-two motorists were caught for traffic-related offences and dangerous road behaviour during the recent Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day weekend and June school holidays.

Enforcement actions included referral to the Traffic Police for investigation and prosecution, requiring them to re-queue and banning them from entering Singapore.