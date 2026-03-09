‘Very heavy’ traffic expected at land checkpoints during March holidays, Hari Raya weekend: ICA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Security checks have been intensified in view of recent developments in the Middle East.

SINGAPORE – Travellers headed to Malaysia via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from March 13 to 22 should expect “very heavy traffic”, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on March 9 .

This is in view of the March school holidays, Hari Raya Puasa on March 21 and enhanced security checks.

ICA had previously announced the stepping up of checks at checkpoints due to heightened global security situation amid recent developments in the Middle East.

The authority said on March 9 that travellers can expect longer waiting times to clear immigration and are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before starting their journey. Traffic updates at the land checkpoints can be found on the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring Website, as well as ICA’s Facebook and X accounts.

In the advisory, ICA said that those who crossed the checkpoints by car during the Chinese New Year period from Feb 13 to 19 waited up to three hours for immigration clearance during peak hours.

It added that there were more than three million travellers crossing the land checkpoints during that period. Traveller volume peaked on Feb 13 with more than 565,000 travellers clearing immigration through the two checkpoints that day.

Motorists should also be careful when approaching the Woodlands Checkpoint, because of ongoing construction and road works along the surrounding roads outside the checkpoint, said ICA.

The authority also encouraged travellers to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app to clear immigration without using their passports. However, they must still take their passports with them when travelling overseas.

Those travelling on wheelchairs and family groups of up to four members may enjoy faster clearance using QR codes at the special assistance lanes if they are travelling by bus.

Those who need to travel during this busy period may also consider taking cross-border bus services to avoid congestion, said ICA.

Motorists who are caught cutting queues will have to join the queue again.

ICA said that 59 motorists were caught committing traffic-related offences during the Chinese New Year period from Feb 13 to 17 .