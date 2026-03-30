‘Very heavy traffic’ expected at land checkpoints during Good Friday, Qing Ming weekend: ICA

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Travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration and are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

SINGAPORE – Travellers to Malaysia via the land checkpoints from April 3 to 5 should expect “very heavy traffic”, in view of Good Friday and the Qing Ming period.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on March 30 that it has increased security checks at all checkpoints due to the heightened global security situation, including the recent developments in the Middle East.

It added that travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration. They are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

There are also construction and road works near Woodlands Checkpoint as part of its redevelopment, ICA said.

Travellers are encouraged to consider taking cross-border buses as an alternative to driving to avoid congestion at the land checkpoints, it added.

Bus passengers who use wheelchairs or are travelling in groups of up to four family members, including those with children below six years old, can use QR codes at special assistance lanes for faster clearance.

More than five million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the March school holiday and Hari Raya Aidilfitri weekend from March 13 to 22, with travellers in cars waiting up to three hours for immigration clearance during peak hours, ICA said.

During that period, traffic peaked on March 18 , with more than 564,000 travellers crossing on that day.

A total of 56 motorists were caught for traffic-related offences or dangerous road behaviour from March 13 to 22.

ICA reminded travellers to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline. Motorists caught cutting the queue will have to exit and rejoin the queue from the back.