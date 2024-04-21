VertiVegies scraps plans to construct one of S’pore’s largest indoor veggie farms

SINGAPORE – What would have been one of the Republic’s largest indoor vegetable farms, boosting local production of greens by 10 per cent, is no more as the company behind it has returned the plot of land to the Government.

Local vertical farm VertiVegies had intended to produce some 6 tonnes of vegetables daily on a 2ha plot, including local favourites such as xiao bai cai, nai bai and cabbage.

But it was unable to finish constructing its farm in Lim Chu Kang within the three-year timeframe as stipulated under the tender conditions. The company said it ran into issues with its joint venture partner, Chinese farming company SananBio, which supplies the farm with its production hardware.

As a result, it had to return the plot of land to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in April 2022, The Straits Times has learnt.

This development is yet another blow to the Republic’s goal of producing 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030.

In 2022, the total supply of vegetables in Singapore stood at 537,800 tonnes. Local vegetable production accounted for around 4 per cent of total food consumption that year.

An article by the MIT Technology Review in 2020 said that if the planned VertiVegies farm could meet its production targets, it would be able to boost the country’s vegetable production by around 10 per cent.

In its financial statement for FY2023, the company said that it had been unable to find viable alternatives to enhancing production since it had returned the plot of land to the authorities, which could potentially affect its future revenue forecasts.

In the meantime, it is pivoting its business strategy and exploring a number of options to contribute to Singapore’s 30 by 30 goal. The company declined to comment further on this strategy.

Aside from its vertical farm in Lim Chu Kang, VertiVegies also has a research and innovation centre, which is located in the Science Park, according to the FY2023 statement.

VertiVegies is part of another company known as Agrimax Ventures, which looks into improving agricultural productivity through various ways such as seed genetics development, according to its website.

It also works with local schools and educational institutes to raise awareness and support the growth of the local food production sector.

VertiVegies also said in the financial statement that it had not received the “requisite intellectual property support” from SananBio. According to the MIT article, the partnership would have allowed VertiVegies to access SananBio’s data repository to help its veggies grow faster and better.

“This has caused financial losses to the company, as a significant amount was invested into the property, construction designs, and tender,” according to the statement.

Earlier, the company noted in its FY2022 financial statement that it faced an “open-ended suspension of supply of raw materials” from SananBio, causing VertiVegies to have to suspend or cancel ongoing business contracts with prospective customers in Singapore, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Checks by ST found that the company was awarded the 2ha plot of land in Lim Chu Kang for $279,000 in 2018, for a tenure period of 20 years.

According to SFA’s tender conditions for the sale of agricultural land for farm use, companies have to finish constructing their farms within three years from the date of the tender award and obtain a temporary occupation permit. Thereafter, they will be able to apply for a farm licence from the SFA and begin operations.