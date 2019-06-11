Singapore vertical farm receives world's first urban farm certification for organic vegetables

SINGAPORE - Buyers of mini-vegetables from the first vertical farm here can now be assured they were grown without the use of artificial fertilisers or pesticides.

Sky Greens has been awarded the world's first national standard for organic vegetables grown in urban environments, developed in Singapore to address key challenges such as limited land, lack of soil and water and higher operating costs from energy consumption and manpower constraints.

The vertical farm in Lim Chu Kang harvests 500kg of produce such as mini cai xin, jie lan and Chinese cabbage every day that is packed and sold exclusively at FairPrice Finest stores.

Dr Ngiam Tong Tau, convenor of the Organic Primary Produce Working Group, which developed the Singapore Standard 632, said it plugged a gap in organic certification for urban farms.

"Organic farming practices have increasingly been adopted worldwide in open field soil-based farms. However, there is now a rapid decline in arable farmland and more farms are being developed in urban areas," said Dr Ngiam, who is also the chairman of Sky Urban Solutions Holding, which runs Sky Greens.

SS 632 is based on the organic farming principles of health, ecology, fairness, and care.

Sky Greens met its requirements for sustainable farming which included potential solutions for land-scarce Singapore, such as the use of rainwater and an enclosed farming area to limit pollution.

It says it grows 10 times as many vegetables as traditional farming, using up to 9m-tall tiered towers holding rows of Asian vegetables.

The rotating aluminium frames housed in glass buildings allow all plants to get a uniform amount of sunlight, so there is no need to use LED lights, as many urban farms do. They are rotated by a water-pulley system, using gravity from collected rainwater, and the same rainwater is used for growing the crops.

To ensure they are organic, Sky Greens grows mini plants, harvesting them on day 21 before they are mature to avoid insects. However, these baby plants pack more nutrients than mature plants, said Dr Ngiam.

The certification was developed by the Singapore Standards Council's (SSC) Food Standards Committee with the support of Singapore Manufacturing Federation-Standards Development Organisation and Enterprise Singapore.

The SS 632 can also be awarded to importers, exporters, logistics providers, distributors and retailers.

Dr Allan Lim, chairman of SSC's Food Standards Committee said he envisions that similar organic urban farming standards will be adopted worldwide.

"In situations where needs such as vertical farming in urban cities are not adequately addressed by international standards, it is important that relevant national standards are developed to guide local companies in implementation and future expansion into regional countries," he added.

Moving forward, the Singapore Food Agency will be developing Clean-Green Standards for high-quality farms that are not strictly organic, said Dr Masagos, in his speech at the presentation ceremony.