VEP applications, renewal for foreign-registered vehicles with unpaid fines will be denied: LTA, MHA

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All foreign-registered vehicles must have a valid VEP for entry into Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines will not be able to apply for or renew their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) to enter Singapore from Nov 2 .

Those driving vehicles with unpaid fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences committed in Singapore must settle their fines before applying for or renewing a VEP, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in separate Facebook posts on May 15.

This marks a change from the current practice, under which drivers of foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore only when they arrive at the land checkpoints, said the two agencies.

Drivers of all foreign-registered vehicles must have a valid VEP for entry into Singapore.

Motorists can check for outstanding fines at www.axs.com.sg

They should settle the fines before applying for or renewing their VEP at LTA’s OneMotoring website, and before travelling to Singapore, said the two agencies.

Fines can be paid through channels such as the AXS website and mobile app.

LTA and MHA also reminded foreign motorists to submit their VEP applications at least two weeks before their intended entry date. The processing of payments and the updating of records may take up to two days, said the agencies.

They also advised Singapore motorists with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia to settle their fines before entering Malaysia.

In 2024, Singaporeans made up the largest group of foreign motorists with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia, owing an estimated RM3.5 million (S$1.13 million).

Out of the 51,128 outstanding traffic summonses involving motorists from Singapore, Brunei and Thailand from 1990 to June 2024, 35,011 were incurred by Singaporeans, reported news outlet Utusan Malaysia.