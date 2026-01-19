Lightweight and non-greasy, the Vaseline Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream offers deep hydration while reinforcing the skin’s natural barrier from within

The new Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream has a barely-there texture that absorbs into the skin once it is applied.

She may always look camera-ready, but behind the scenes, Singapore content creator Mongchin Yeoh – better known by her online moniker Mongabong – has long struggled with sensitive, eczema-prone skin.

“Since young, my mum would always remind me to apply body lotion before going out,” she recalls. “But honestly, if I could skip it, I would. The rich, nourishing lotions my skin needs often feel heavy and greasy – and I would end up leaving oily marks everywhere.

According to Dr Anuchai Sinsawat (Dr Aum), research and development lead for Vaseline Global and SouthEast Asia, this discomfort stems from how dry and sensitive skin functions.

“When skin becomes dry or reactive, it loses natural fats called ceramides that help seal in moisture,” he explains. “Once that barrier weakens, allergens and irritants can slip in more easily, causing redness, itching, and that rough, flaky texture,” he explains.

For Singapore content creator Mongabong, who has sensitive skin, the Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream’s non-sticky, nourishing formula keeps her feeling comfortable and hydrated all day. PHOTO: VASELINE

For Ms Yeoh, relief came with Vaseline’s new Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream, which she says ticks all the right boxes: non-sticky, deeply nourishing and comfortable enough for daily wear.

“It has this lightweight, almost ‘barely there’ texture that melts into my skin the moment I apply it,” she says. “It absorbs really easily, leaving my skin soft but not greasy – which is a big deal for me,” she notes.

That smooth texture is no coincidence. Vaseline developed the product based on consumer feedback about what people with dry and sensitive skin really want.

“Even though dryness and sensitivity are among the most common skin concerns, many users avoid body creams because of stickiness,” notes Dr Aum. “So we created a unique ‘snow-melting’ formula that liquefies at body temperature – about 37 degrees Celsius – for instant absorption without any residue.”

For Ms Yeoh, it is proof that the heritage brand has evolved with its consumers. “It’s amazing to see how far Vaseline has come from the classic blue-cap petroleum jelly people have used for the past 150 years,” she says. “This feels like a modern take on the same idea of skin healing, just lighter and more ideal for today’s lifestyles.”

Strengthening skin from the inside out

Enriched with prebiotic essence and pro-ceramides to reinforce the skin’s resilience, the Vaseline Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream is further boosted with hyaluronic acid for deep, long-lasting hydration. PHOTO: VASELINE

Co-created with more than 300 skincare experts, Vaseline Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream harnesses what it calls a proprietary four-dimensional barrier repair technology, a science-backed approach that strengthens skin on multiple levels.

“Each dimension targets a key aspect of the skin barrier,” explains Dr Aum. “One important step is restoring balance to the skin’s microbiome – its ecosystem of good bacteria – using prebiotic essence that helps keep the skin healthy and defend against everyday irritants.”

The formulation also includes pro-ceramides, which support the skin’s natural ceramide production to build a stronger, more resilient barrier from within, he adds. In addition, hyaluronic acid molecules of varying sizes form a protective layer on the surface while drawing moisture deep into the skin, ensuring hydration across multiple layers.

For Ms Andreana Mah, 37, who has lived with dry, flaky skin since childhood, the difference is noticeable.

“I used steroid creams and pills for years to manage my skin condition, but after stopping, my skin stayed dry and irritated from the long-term barrier damage,” says the marketing professional.

“Since using Vaseline Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream daily, my skin feels calmer and more comfortable.”

Dr Aum notes that managing dry and sensitive skin, such as in Ms Mah’s case, requires more than just surface-level moisturising.

“It is a complex issue,” he explains. “Repairing it means tackling the root causes – strengthening the skin’s barrier and rebalancing its microbiome, which is its community of good bacteria.”

According to Dr Aum, independent clinical tests conducted by a third-party institute found that Vaseline Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream strengthened the skin barrier by 27.8 per cent, delivered an 80 per cent boost in instant hydration, and improved instant repair by 32 per cent – providing up to 72 hours of lasting moisture after application.

For Ms Mah, this means she only needs to apply Vaseline Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream twice a day instead of reapplying it several times, which she did with other moisturisers.

“My skin stays moisturised longer, feels more supple and not sticky, even in Singapore’s humidity,” she adds.

Vaseline Pro Derma Ultra Moisturising Body Cream, priced at $22.55 (360g), is available at select Watson stores.