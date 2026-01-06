Van driver taken to hospital after accident with bus outside Boon Lay interchange

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A 49-year-old male driver was taken to hospital conscious after the accident on Jan 6 outside Boon Lay Bus Interchange.

SINGAPORE – A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital on the morning of Jan 6 after the van he was driving was involved in an accident with an SBS Transit bus in Jurong West.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Jurong West Central 3 towards Jurong West Street 64 , which is outside Boon Lay Bus Interchange , at about 7.40am .

The van driver was conscious when he was taken to National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). He will be assisting with ongoing investigations, the police added.

In photos uploaded online by Xiaohongshu user Cargo, a grey van is seen lying on the road on its side with its rear door open.

An SBS Transit bus that has a sign indicating that it is off service can be seen a short distance away from the van. There is some debris on the road near the front door of the bus.

At least three SBS Transit employees and an SCDF ambulance are at the scene.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS Transit for more details.