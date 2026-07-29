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Van driver arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after collision with lorry in Bukit Batok

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The man was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the van and rescued by SCDF using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The man was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the van and rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers using hydraulic rescue equipment.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGROAD BLOCKS/TELEGRAM

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, after he had to be extricated from a van that collided with a lorry on July 28.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 at 5.05pm that day.

The 30-year-old man was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the van and rescued by SCDF officers using hydraulic rescue equipment.

He was then taken to National University Hospital while conscious, and subsequently detained.

The police added that a vape and pod were found in the van, and the vape-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.