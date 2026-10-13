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Van crashes through Bartley Road divider and flips onto side, driver helping in police investigations

A section of the central divider was broken through, with metal railings splayed across the road.

SINGAPORE – A man is assisting the police with their investigations into an accident in Bartley Road on Oct 12 in which the van he was driving crashed through a road divider and flipped onto its side.

In replies to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Oct 13 said that they were alerted to the accident at Bartley Road towards Braddell Road at around 5.35am on Oct 12.

The vehicle was believed to have skidded, and its 50 -year-old driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the authorities added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Footage circulating on TikTok showed heavy damage to a section of the central divider along Bartley Road, with metal railings splayed across the road next to an overturned white van facing oncoming traffic.

The vehicle’s bonnet was severely impacted and its tailgate had swung open. White marks trailing the van were visible on the asphalt between the van and the broken divider.

Traffic police were seen at the scene.

This incident comes amid a broader rise in road accidents.

On Aug 28, the Traffic Police reported an increase in accidents and injuries for the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

Traffic accidents resulting in injuries rose from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026, while the number of injured people increased from 4,894 to 5,090.

The number of fatalities, however, fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026, and the number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60.

The decrease in fatalities was attributed to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders.