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SINGAPORE – A woman was taken to the hospital following an accident involving a van in Bishan in the afternoon of July 10.

Responding to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the accident at Bishan St 13 at about 1.10pm, and took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The accident happened in front of the Bishan Ridges Housing Board estate beside Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School.

Hours later, police were seen putting the driver in handcuffs and escorting him to a police car.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Ty Tan, told ST that he was heading home at about 1.10pm when he saw the accident.

The 50-year-old stopped at a traffic light near the school and saw the van travelling in mid-air. It hit the roof of a pedestrian crossing before crashing into a woman, he said.

Tan then went to help the woman, who was lying on the ground.

“She had blood on her and I could see her leg was twisted. I tried to calm her down but she was crying badly. She said she needed to pick up her employer’s child from school,” he said.

Tan added that he helped the driver out of the van and divert nearby students away from the scene.

“They had just been released from school, and if the crash happened 30 seconds later, I think the impact of the accident would have been far worse,” he said.

A resident, who lives opposite the accident site, said she was working on her laptop in the living room when she suddenly heard a loud crash.

“It was a very loud bang. After that, I heard sounds of metal falling to the ground. My brother went out of our flat to check what happened and he saw a van turned to its side on the pedestrian walk,” said the 30-year-old, who works in tech and wanted to be known only by her surname Yip.

“He didn’t see anyone get injured but it could be because his view was blocked by the trees. But he did see a young boy helping pedestrians pick their things up from the ground,” she added.

Another resident, who lives opposite the accident scene, said that he heard a loud sound at 1.10pm when he was doing his chores.

Fung, 67, said, “I went out to see what happened and saw the van on its side. Around 15 minutes later, I heard sirens and saw two ambulances arrive at the scene.”

The van skidded and allegedly collided with a female pedestrian. ST PHOTO: NADINE CHUA

In a video taken by a passer-by and seen by ST, a van is seen lying on its side near a covered walkway in front of a block of flats. Several people can be seen milling around the scene, with one ambulance then seen passing by.

When ST arrived at the scene at around 2.40pm, a light-coloured van can be seen flipped on its side along the pedestrian crossing.

The windscreen of the van looked severely damaged, with both its side mirrors damaged and detached from the vehicle.

The roof of the pedestrian crossing had fallen, and a metal pole, which seemed to be a signboard, was bent to the ground near the van, with a cordon was set up around the area.

At least two police vehicles and several police officers are seen at the scene. A tow truck arrived at the scene at about 3pm.

The van was towed away at about 4.10pm , with workers proceeding to clean up the debris and fixing the roof of the pedestrian crossing afterwards.

ST has contacted the police for more information.