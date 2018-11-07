Van and car overturn on TPE after collision; 3 injured, including one-year-old baby

SINGAPORE - An accident on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Tuesday evening (Nov 6) caused two vehicles to flip, leaving three people injured, including a one-year-old baby.

In a video posted on Facebook road safety group SG Road Vigilante, a green van is seen veering suddenly across two lanes to the leftmost lane. It collides into a white car and both vehicles overturn.

According to the police, who were alerted of the incident at 6.09pm, the van driver, 29, and his two passengers - a 25-year-old woman and a one-year-old child - were injured.

The Straits Times understands that the man was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital with pain in his right shoulder. The woman, understood to be his wife, and the infant were taken conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The woman had an abrasion on her forehead and pain in her left leg, while the baby had swelling in the back of the head that measured about 4cm by 4cm.

The driver of the white car had no injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.

ST understands that the accident happened on the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway, after Changi Prison and in the direction of Ikea Tampines.

Police investigations are ongoing.