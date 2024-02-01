Value of prizes to be won at amusement centres and fun fairs capped at $100 from March 1

SINGAPORE - The value of prizes that can be won through games at amusement centres and fun fairs will be limited to a maximum of $100 from March 1.

A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Feb 1 said the games offered at amusement centres and fun fairs are increasingly based on chance, and high-value prizes such as smartphones are being offered to attract players.

“These two components mean that engaging in such games is not substantially different from gambling,” said MHA.

Hence, the cap on prize value aims to reduce the risk of “gambling inducement”, especially among young people, it added.

The ministry noted that several overseas authorities had imposed restrictions on the value of prizes. For instance, the British Gambling Commission has placed a limit on the value of prizes for games being offered in claw machines at £50 (S$84).

Apart from the $100 cap, two additional restrictions will also take effect on March 1.

Operators of amusement centre and fun fairs must not offer cash, cash equivalents, merchant vouchers or coupons as prizes, and the prizes cannot be sold back to the operators.

Operators were made aware of the restrictions on Feb 6, 2023, said the ministry, adding that it gives them time to manage their existing inventory of high-value prizes.

An advisory was also issued to operators on Jan 31 to encourage them to inform customers of the soon-to-be imposed restrictions.

Operators who do not adhere to these restrictions from March 1 may be fined up to $20,000, or have their Public Entertainment Licence suspended or revoked.

They may also be found guilty of unlawful gambling, and be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $500,000.