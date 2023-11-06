Valuables worth nearly $1m seized in 2-day police operation against unlawful remote betting

SINGAPORE - Valuables worth nearly $1 million were seized in a two-day operation against unlawful remote betting, the police said on Monday.

These valuables included more than $860,000 in cash and eight luxury watches, the police added.

In addition, electronic devices such as computers and mobile phones, and gambling-related documents believed to have been used in syndicated gambling activities were seized.

Thirty-one men and one woman, aged between 24 and 67, were also arrested by the police.

This comes after simultaneous raids were conducted islandwide at locations including Ubi, Ang Mo Kio, Watten Estate, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol, Fernvale, Yishun and Tampines, the police said.

The operation, from Nov 5 to 6, involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Special Operations Command and seven land divisions.

Two men, aged 41 and 58, will be charged in court with offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022. Investigations against the other suspects are under way.

Those involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an operator may be fined up to $500,000 and jailed for up to seven years.

Those involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an agent may be fined up to $200,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Those who gamble with an unlawful gambling service provider may be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.