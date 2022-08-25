Vaccination rule stays for F&B outlets, nightspots and large events

While mask-wearing rules will be eased from Aug 29, vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) will remain for food and beverage (F&B) establishments, large events and nightlife venues.

This means that only fully vaccinated individuals will be able to have meals in restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres; attend events with more than 500 participants at any one time; or party at nightlife outlets.

From Aug 29, mask-wearing will become optional in most indoor settings, except in healthcare facilities and on public transport.

Speaking at a Covid-19 multi-ministry task force press conference yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that F&B outlets no longer check for vaccination status because the responsibility is placed on the individual, and random spot checks are conducted by the authorities.

"For now, we are retaining this approach... There is no change to this because vaccinations are still the best way to protect ourselves against severe disease from Covid-19," said Mr Wong. "But we are reviewing our vaccination policy to transit to a system where we keep our vaccinations up to date."

He added that while the current policy stipulates an individual would need to get his first booster shot no later than 270 days after the primary series, the time period for the second booster has not yet been defined.

"For that matter, there may well be future boosters, so we need a more enduring system to define (and) to talk about vaccinations that are up to date, on an ongoing basis," said Mr Wong.

As for mask-wearing in crowded settings such as concerts, he said the decision would be up to the organiser or venue operator.

Concert organisers and F&B and nightlife businesses welcomed the easing of rules.

"It is really good news... quite an exciting turn of events as concerts and shows return," said the co-founder of live music promoter LAMC Productions, Ms Lauretta Alabons.

"We will inform all upcoming artistes and acts about this and, from now on, communicate to attendees at the point of sale that they do not have to mask up."

As VDS checks are conducted at show venues anyway, Ms Alabons said it would be business as usual on that front.

It was a sentiment mirrored by Mr Nasen Thiagarajan, president of the Singapore Nightlife Business Association, which represents around 300 nightlife businesses.

Mr Thiagarajan said that keeping VDS checks will not affect businesses financially.

"Allowing optional masks indoors will help guests and staff alike make their own choices, and businesses will not have to keep reminding customers and staff to mask up," he added.

The Restaurant Association of Singapore, which represents more than 800 brands with over 5,000 restaurants, also called for businesses to continue upholding safe practices such as proper hand-washing and regular sanitising of high-touch surfaces.

The VDS will also be reviewed and updated, said the Ministry of Health in a press release.

On the safe management measures, the ministry said: "We have now retired most of them in community settings as we journey further towards a new normal of living with Covid-19.

"However, there may be new variants that emerge, and should there be the threat of a new wave or a dangerous new variant, we may need to reintroduce safe management measures or step up measures quickly to keep our community safe."