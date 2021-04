SINGAPORE - It was an early Sunday morning at a foodcourt in Punggol, but Dr Noel Yeo, chief operating officer of IHH Healthcare Singapore, was already fielding questions from residents about Covid-19 vaccinations.

The one-hour "talk show" at Punggol Plaza hosted by an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Ms Yeo Wan Ling, is an outreach initiative to spread the word about the vaccines.