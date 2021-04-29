Vaccinated nurse infected

A general ward nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), who had received both vaccine doses, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

After confirmation of the positive test on Tuesday, the hospital locked down the ward the 46-year-old nurse worked in, and tested patients and staff who had been in the ward. So far, a doctor and three patients who are being cared for in the same ward have tested preliminarily positive for the virus.

"As a precautionary measure, all staff who treated the infected patients, as well as all visitors, patients and staff working in Ward 9D will be placed on quarantine," MOH added.

The nurse, who received her second vaccine dose on Feb 18, developed symptoms on Tuesday, and sought treatment at TTSH the same day, when she tested positive. She is one of three new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections reported by MOH yesterday. This does not include the other possible cases at TTSH.

