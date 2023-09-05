UWC student, 17, dies on unchaperoned school trip to Cambodia, several parents ask for policy review

SINGAPORE - The death of a 17-year-old international school student during a school trip to Cambodia has sparked concern among several parents who want answers and a review of guidelines on overseas excursions.

Kaira Karmakar, an Indian national who was studying at United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA) in Dover Road, died in a road accident on June 1 while on a school trip to the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

She was with a group of classmates, and there were no teachers or adult representatives accompanying them. UWCSEA was notified at 3.07am the same day. The school declined to say how many students were part of the group.

UWCSEA Dover head Patrick Hurworth, in an e-mail to parents on June 1, informed them that she had died while in Cambodia for the school’s project week.

The e-mails, seen by The Straits Times, said students have the option of going on an overseas field trip for project week as part of the grade 11 curriculum, and that it is “designed to support readiness for independent life” after graduation.

UWCSEA, a top international school with schools all over the world, has two campuses in Singapore - in Dover Road and Tampines. Grade 11 is similar to the first year in junior college in Singapore.

UWCSEA head of college Nick Alchin, in an e-mail on June 7, said students break into small groups of four to six and spend up to six months planning their trips. The process is supervised by a teacher who does not go on the trip, he added.

Mr Alchin said: “It is different to all other outdoor education trips because the structure is to use a period of detailed supervised planning to support student travel without an accompanying UWCSEA adult.”

One student in each group is given mandatory first-aid training, and students have access to a 24-hour emergency hotline - provided by security service International SOS - and a list of local contacts and the closest hospitals, he added.

In his e-mail, Mr Alchin said the school is planning to have an external investigation done on the accident as well as project week. The final report, he added, will be submitted to the audit and risk committee of the school’s board of governors - the body responsible for reviewing school processes.

However, it has been nearly three months and there has been no update on the incident since the June 7 e-mail from Mr Alchin, said one parent.

The parent, who asked not to be identified, said: “The school has not informed the parents of the outcome of the investigation and obviously expects that this has been forgotten throughout the summer holidays.

“As a parent, I feel voiceless and cornered.”

The parent also asked why the school would allow students to go on an overseas trip without an adult.

Said the parent: “The school’s justification that this trip was meant to foster independence in our children is nothing short of a poor excuse...

“The tragedy that unfolded as this young lady died in a road accident was entirely preventable. The school should have been aware that teenagers are prone to testing boundaries.”