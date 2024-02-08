Users of illegal streaming websites, Android TV boxes face higher risk of malware, scams: Study

SINGAPORE – Football fans attempting to get their English Premier League (EPL) fix through illegal streaming sites are up to almost four times more likely to encounter a cyber threat and become exposed to online scams, according to a new study.

Android TV boxes that offer apps to provide illegal access to a variety of films and TV series have also been found to host malware.

These findings are part of a study commissioned by EPL and published on the Social Science Research Network by Professor Paul Watters, chief executive of Cyberstronomy, a Melbourne-based cyber-security assurance firm.

Titled Scams, Cyber Threats And Illicit Sports Streaming In Singapore, the report by Prof Watters, who holds professorships in criminology and security studies at Macquarie University, and cyber security at La Trobe University, examined both illegal sports streaming sites and illegal streaming devices in December 2023.

Prof Watters, who examined the top 25 illegal sports streaming sites here, said every one in two advertisements on illegal sports streaming websites is likely to be high risk, containing either malware or redirecting to scam websites.

The illegal streaming websites can also be used by cyber criminals to steal personal information through fake login pages. In some cases, these may even prompt users to download malicious software before they are allowed to access a stream.

Compared with 25 legitimate websites popular with Internet users in Singapore, the illegal ones were found to be 3½ times more likely to have a feature associated with online scams. The legitimate websites in the study include Google, YouTube and Reddit.

The study detailed how a streaming site had required users to click on a link to install Adobe Flash Player, a multimedia viewing program discontinued on Dec 31, 2020. Clicking on the link would lead to installation of malware that could be used to steal one’s credentials.

Out of the 25 illegal sports streaming websites examined, 19 are still accessible today.

Mr Kevin Plumb, general counsel for the EPL, said: “We want fans to understand that pirated content is not free; users may not pay a subscription, but they could pay by unwittingly giving access to their personal data or credit card details, or by exposing their family to risky content.”

Prof Watters also tested three popular models of illegal streaming devices – the SVI Cloud, Ubox and EVPad.

These are commonly known as Android TV boxes as they are either preloaded with apps to access unauthorised content, or come with instructions to install such apps. The Android boxes can be plugged directly to the TV to allow viewers to watched streamed content on their TV screens.

The SVI Cloud, Ubox and EVPad featured 116 such apps in total, said Prof Watters.

About 44 per cent of the apps, or 51 of them, were found to contain malware. But the bigger concern is that the Android TV boxes could form botnets, which are networks of compromised devices that can be controlled by criminals to perform malicious tasks, he said.