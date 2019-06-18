Users have issues accessing SingPass, GovTech working to restore full service

SINGAPORE - The authorities are trying to restore full service to SingPass, after users experienced intermittent issues with accessing the system, which is used to access key government services.

In a Facebook post about 2.10pm on Tuesday (June 18), the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said that some SingPass users may be experiencing intermittent access, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

"The team is working to restore the service fully... Thank you for your patience," said the post.

A similar message was posted on the SingPass homepage, with another message near a QR code on the webpage saying: "SingPass Mobile is unavailable right now."

Users of the SingPass Mobile app scan the QR code as part of the SingPass log-in process.

On the SingPass Mobile app, a message states: "Login shortcuts unavailable. Try logging in directly on the digital service or come back later."

Asked about the reason for the disruption, a GovTech spokesman said that the SingPass team is "currently looking into the matter".