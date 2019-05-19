Use Ramadan to build close community ties: Heng

Ramadan is a good opportunity for Singaporeans to build cohesiveness and forge deeper understandings, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

Speaking at the launch of Our Tampines Hub's annual Hari Raya Bazaar, Mr Heng said: "I think as we celebrate this event, we can build a deeper understanding and a closer sense of community.

"And this is important not just for our Muslims, but for all races and religions. I'm very happy to see so many people coming together, enjoying each other's company and getting to know one another better," said Mr Heng, who is also an MP for Tampines GRC.

There are about 80 stalls at the bazaar, which aims to be environmentally friendly this year.

It started operations on May 3 and will run till June 2.

At most of the food and beverage stalls, plastic bags and straws were available only on request. Discounts of 5 per cent to 10 per cent were also given to those who brought their own containers, while some stalls sold reusable metal-straw sets.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, who was also present at the launch, said: "In celebrating Ramadan with the community, and also in putting up the bazaar, we asked the community to think about the environment... so that we consume responsibly and take care of the environment."

Added Mr Masagos, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs: "This is very important now that we are putting together resources and efforts to make sure that whatever we have can last us for as many generations as possible."

Jolene Ang