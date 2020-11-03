Use of TraceTogether in schools only when all tokens given out

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has postponed its requirement for students to use either the TraceTogether token or app for entry to schools until all tokens are given out.

The announcement comes after the Government said the public should collect the tokens in their own constituencies, owing to long queues at collection centres.

Previously announced MOE guidelines had required the use of TraceTogether in schools by Dec 1, with December as the grace period when students' NRICs or student passes can still be scanned.

Broader changes to regulations have kicked in recently, requiring the TraceTogether app or token for entry to restaurants, workplaces and shopping malls by end-December. The current digital check-in system, SafeEntry, will no longer suffice then.

The MOE said that parents and students are encouraged to collect their TraceTogether tokens and carry them, as students may not have access to their mobile phones at all times.

It also said school staff will help students as they transition to using TraceTogether.

The TraceTogether app and token work by exchanging Bluetooth signals with other TraceTogether apps or tokens nearby.

This proximity data, which is encrypted and stored for 25 days before being automatically deleted, allows for faster contact tracing.

More than 50 per cent of the population is on the TraceTogether programme now. Long queues had formed on Oct 24 at some of the 38 community centres and clubs where the tokens are distributed.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, said last month that 70 per cent take-up for the TraceTogether app was one of the conditions that could help Singapore reach phase three of its reopening, under which some restrictions may be relaxed.