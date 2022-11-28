Use of bot services to book slots at driving centres may be illegal but won’t be easy to stop

SINGAPORE - Those who provide bot services to book slots at driving centres may be breaking the law, but it will not be easy to stop their use.

Mr Liu Siyong, general manager of technology service provider CFB Bots, said solutions can be implemented to prevent the use of bots, but it can affect user experience overall.

Users may have to go through added verification processes or experience slower website-loading speed, which will make for a poorer experience.

“A balance should be struck between totally blocking out all the bots with advanced solutions and providing a user-friendly experience,” said Mr Liu.

“Mitigating bots is like a cat-and-mouse game,” he added. “Because for every measure you implement, it can be circumvented.”

Lawyer Chia Boon Teck from Chia Wong Chambers said the use of bots would not be illegal unless it contravenes the terms of service of driving centres.

For example, if the driving centre requires slots to be booked by the users themselves, bookings made through bot service providers may amount to misrepresentation or cheating by impersonation, he said.

“There may be Computer Misuse Act offences if the bots are used to facilitate offences such as a person using bots to book multiple slots using false identities, when each person is supposed to only book personally,” added Mr Chia.

Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) and ComfortDelGro Driving Centre said they do not allow the use of bots to book slots and learners who do so can have their accounts suspended or disabled.

At BBDC, learners are required to create a personal identification number (PIN) to log into their accounts for bookings.

Mr Ang Koh Kwee, general manager for BBDC said: “The PIN usage is strictly for the account holder only. No other unauthorised party should have access to the PIN.”

In the terms and conditions under the centre’s Learner’s Course Agreement, it is stated that “at no time and under no circumstances shall the PIN holder (the learner) inform any person of his personal identification number”.

Criminal lawyer Amolat Singh said the lack of slots forces learners to seek ways, such as the use of bots, that give them an edge, but it distorts the fairness of making bookings.

“Such practices may be morally reprehensible and wrong but not illegal,” he said.

“However, as bots require access to a computer system, the bot service providers would be committing possible offences under the Computer Misuse Act, such as disrupting the smooth functioning of the booking service and unauthorised access,” he added.